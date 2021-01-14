Dan Stevens admits that he was keen to remake Noel Coward's classic 1940s play 'Blithe Spirit' for the big screen.
Dan Stevens was keen on remaking a classic with 'Blithe Spirit'.
The 38-year-old actor plays author Charles Condomine in the new take of Noel Coward's 1941 comedy play and wasn't put off by turning it into a modern movie.
Dan said: "I think the fact that it is still talked about is something that's worth exploring. It hasn't been made into a film since the 40s. I just think it's a really funny, silly script, apart from anything else, and they try to be very fun with the adaptation of it."
The 'Beauty and the Beast' star appears alongside Dame Judi Dench in the film and felt that his career has gone full-circle as his first theatre role was with the legendary actress.
Dan told Digital Spy: "There's a lovely sort of circularity to it all, in that my first West End theatre job was doing 'Hay Fever' with Judi Dench, directed by Sir Peter Hall. And his son, Ed Hall, has directed this movie, with Judi Dench in it."
Stevens explained how his experience on 'Downton Abbey' helped him in the role, in contrast to co-stars Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann – who had not filmed any period productions.
He said: "Isla and Leslie had never filmed anything not set in the present day, which astounded me, because for the majority of my career, I've only done things not set in the present day.
"Isla, particularly, is a great improvisational actress and will come up with some crazy things, and some brilliant things, and everything in between. So whether you can do that with Coward was a big question. We certainly had a lot of fun trying to answer that."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...