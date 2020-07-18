Dan Stevens wants to star in a musical comedy.

The 37-year-old actor portrays Alexander Lemtov in 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' and says the movie was ''so much fun and so silly'' that he is now very keen to make a fully fledged movie musical.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It's up there, for sure. I love getting my teeth into comedy, and it's something I'm looking to do more of - a musical comedy, especially. I'm a huge fan of Will Ferrell, always have been. This was just so much fun and so silly. It's a pretty joyous film, I think. It's just pure silliness.''

Dan - who is currently starring in Dave Franco's directorial debut 'The Rental' - also revealed he is extremely proud of his work in the live-action adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast' in 2017.

He said: ''Oh, it's amazing how that movie has gone around the world and how it's been enjoyed. And for my kids, as well, just an amazing thing to have done for them. And also, to get to work in that sort of space of technology, really. That kind of motion capture with the facial capture that they use is really breaking new ground. It's obviously been used a little bit in other things since, but it really felt like we were at the cutting edge of something. And that's something I'd be very, very keen to explore again. Just an incredible experience.''

Meanwhile, Dan first shot to fame as Matthew Crawley in TV series 'Downton Abbey', leaving in 2012 when his character was killed off, and he admitted he has no idea if creator Julian Fellowes even considered bringing his character back via flashback for the 2019 movie.

He said: ''I mean, that's really a question for Julian Fellowes. I would suggest the answer would be 'not very [likely]'. But yeah, I don't see how that would have happened, really. Yeah, that's a Julian Fellowes question.''