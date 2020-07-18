Dan Stevens - who portrays Alexander Lemtov in 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' - has revealed that he wants to star in a musical comedy.
Dan Stevens wants to star in a musical comedy.
The 37-year-old actor portrays Alexander Lemtov in 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' and says the movie was ''so much fun and so silly'' that he is now very keen to make a fully fledged movie musical.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It's up there, for sure. I love getting my teeth into comedy, and it's something I'm looking to do more of - a musical comedy, especially. I'm a huge fan of Will Ferrell, always have been. This was just so much fun and so silly. It's a pretty joyous film, I think. It's just pure silliness.''
Dan - who is currently starring in Dave Franco's directorial debut 'The Rental' - also revealed he is extremely proud of his work in the live-action adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast' in 2017.
He said: ''Oh, it's amazing how that movie has gone around the world and how it's been enjoyed. And for my kids, as well, just an amazing thing to have done for them. And also, to get to work in that sort of space of technology, really. That kind of motion capture with the facial capture that they use is really breaking new ground. It's obviously been used a little bit in other things since, but it really felt like we were at the cutting edge of something. And that's something I'd be very, very keen to explore again. Just an incredible experience.''
Meanwhile, Dan first shot to fame as Matthew Crawley in TV series 'Downton Abbey', leaving in 2012 when his character was killed off, and he admitted he has no idea if creator Julian Fellowes even considered bringing his character back via flashback for the 2019 movie.
He said: ''I mean, that's really a question for Julian Fellowes. I would suggest the answer would be 'not very [likely]'. But yeah, I don't see how that would have happened, really. Yeah, that's a Julian Fellowes question.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...