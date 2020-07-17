Dan Stevens admits that fear helps him choose which projects to star in.
Dan Stevens believes fear often helps him decide which films to star in.
The 37-year-old actor played the role of the Beast in Disney's live-action remake of 'Beauty and the Beast' despite being ''mildly terrified'', but admits that he opted to take the role as it ''piqued his curiosity''.
In an interview with IndieWire, Dan said: ''I think something has to pique my curiosity and, this doesn't go necessarily for every single project, but I think if something seems like a challenge, it seems like something that might be slightly terrifying but also thrilling if I was able to pull it off, then it becomes that little bit more attractive.''
The 'Downton Abbey' star has appeared in a variety of contrasting projects, including the horror flick 'Apostle' and Will Ferrell's musical comedy 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga', and he's keen on mixing up the films he stars in.
Dan explained: ''Immediately after doing 'Apostle', for example, the last thing I wanted to do was another gruesome folk horror movie covered in mud, but that's not to say that I won't do one again.
''I think it's the same with musicals probably. I wouldn't necessarily want to do one back-to-back, but to do one every year or every couple of years would be great.''
'Beauty and the Beast' is one of the highest-grossing films of all time, but Stevens admits he has since tried to keep a lid on his expectations for each project.
He said: ''I've tried to always limit expectations, because you're bound to be disappointed if you set them up too much. But I've had a pretty varied career since then.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...