Dan + Shay are "bummed" about their ACM Awards performance being hit with technical glitches.

The country pop duo - comprising Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney - suffered audio and video syncing issues during their acoustic rendition of 'Glad You Exist' at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday night (18.04.21).

However, they insisted "it happens" as they praised the ACM Awards for "pulling off a great show", despite having to film at three locations, also including the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They wrote on Twitter after the ceremony: "apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast. we’re bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations. kudos to the @ACMawards for pulling off a great show. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the pair took home the Duo of the Year title for the third consecutive year.

And in their acceptance speech, Dan admitted performing at the Bluebird was a full-circle moment.

He said: "This is absolutely incredible to be standing on stage here at the Bluebird.

"I remember visiting this place over 10 years ago before I moved to Nashville with dreams of being a songwriter in this town. I'm still just as excited every single day getting to wake up and write country music."

Although it was the first time for Dan, Shay had previously graced the world famous stage.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I performed here before I ever met Dan and it was like the craziest moment. I got to go on stage and I was like, 'This is the moment! I think I made it.

"There was like four people out there and it was like the greatest experience of my life.

"So to be here and to be able to do this performance on a song that means so much and has become so much to other people is really special.

On performing 'Glad You Exist', Dan added: "The song is so close to our hearts.

"Life is short, life is fragile, and it's important for us to tell the people we care about that we care about them. And I think this past year has made us realise that we never realised the things we take for granted."