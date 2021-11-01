With the impending release of his second solo album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, Damon Albarn unveils a minimal black and white video for the haunting new track ‘Royal Morning Blue’.
The video was directed by Albarn himself and shot against the stunning backdrop of Staðahverfi in Reykjavík - a scenery which inspired this emotive song.
‘Royal Morning Blue’ was originally supposed to be an orchestral piece evoking an Icelandic theme, but lockdown happened and allowed Damon Albarn to develop the song into a vocal number, and create ten other tracks for a new full-length record.
The album is on our most-anticipated albums list for November, though we’re hardly expecting a jovial pre-Christmas collection. This is an album full of vulnerability, of loss and resurrection. Kind of appropriate for Winter, really, especially in times of post-apocalyptic confusion as the world picks up the pieces from a devastating pandemic that has potentially changed the way we live in the world forever.
‘The Nearer The Fountain…’ comes seven years after the release of Albarn’s debut solo album ‘Everyday Robots’; a tour-de-force of trip-hoppy experimental folk which reached number two in the UK charts in 2014.
‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ will be released on November 12th 2021 through Transgressive Records.
