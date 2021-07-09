Damon Albarn will be a special guest performer at this year's Latitude music festival.

The Blur frontman will take to the lakeside Waterfront stage at Henham Park, Suffolk, east England, for a Saturday sunset performance of tunes from his extensive back catalogue on July 24th.

A piece on the Latitude website reads: "Expect to hear songs from throughout Damon’s career performed on Latitude’s iconic Waterfront stage.

"It’s guaranteed to be an unforgettable show, so don’t miss out!"

Last month, festival bosses confirmed the spectacle - which will take place from July 22 to 25 - will go ahead at full capacity this summer as part of the UK Government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).

Melvin Benn, Festival Director of Latitude, said: "We have been working extremely hard to make sure that Latitude Festival can go ahead safely at full capacity.

"Becoming an ERP event gives us the security of going ahead.

"Crucially the additional research collected at Latitude will benefit all festivals and live events moving forward. Everyone will be welcome to attend as long as they have a negative lateral flow test or proof of two vaccinations.

"After many months without live music and arts, we are ecstatic to return with a full capacity festival.

"Restarting festivals is crucially important to the wellbeing of everyone in society and we hope that Latitude will be the first of many festivals to take place this summer!"

Headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand, Reginald D. Hunter, and Simon Amstel top the bill at the event.