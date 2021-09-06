Damon Albarn is playing an intimate solo gig at London's Globe theatre.

The Blur and Gorillaz star will present tracks from his upcoming LP ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ at the one-off concert at Shakespeare's Globe on September 20.

As well as his live band, the 53-year-old Britpop legend will be joined on stage by a string quartet.

In June, Damon inked a new record deal with Transgressive Records for his second solo record.

It's been seven years since the 'Song 2' hitmaker's last solo effort, 2014's Mercury Prize-nominated 'Everyday Robots', which just missed out on a No1 in the Official UK Chart.

However, the prolific star has collaborated on a number of releases since with his Africa Express project, most recently 2019's 'Egoli' collection.

As well as his supergroup The Good, the Bad & the Queen's 2018 album 'Merrie Land' and Gorillaz's 2020 LP 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez'.

What's more, just last month Gorillaz returned with the surprise new EP ‘Meanwhile'.

Damon built a studio in a barn as soon as lockdown struck and has been busy penning new tunes ever since.

Speaking about his makeshift studio recently, he shared: "It was enough to keep on working."

'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' is released via the indie label on November 12.

Tickets for the Globe show are on sale now via www.metropolismusic.com/artists/damon-albarn.