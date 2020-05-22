Dakota Johnson believes it is ''important'' for young women to see her new movie 'The High Note' because it is an inspiring and empowering story.

The 30-year-old actress stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in the comedy drama movie which follows singer Grace Davis (Ross) and her personal assistant Maggie Sherwood (Johnson) as they attempt to record a new album.

Dakota describes Maggie as the ''underdog'' in the flick - which is released on demand on May 29 - and insists she is a character that can inspire many women.

In an interview to be shown on 'The Graham Norton Show' tonight (22.05.20), she explained: ''I've been around some pretty wild people who've done some pretty wild things.

''In the movie my character is so much the underdog, but she is extremely talented and has ambition and drive that is other-worldly, which is so important for people, especially young women to see.''

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' star previously explained how she didn't want the character of Maggie to be a pushover.

Dakota said: ''Maggie is so emotional and so open, but I didn't want her to get totally blown over by the wind.

''I think, especially for women, it's such a hustle all the time. It's a fight every day. Maggie's vulnerable, but it never stops her from going for the thing that is the most important to her.''

The movie's writer Flora Greeson revealed that she had to change the character of Maggie to reflect Dakota's ideas.

She explained: ''My version was this little trashy girl running around trying to keep their s**t together.

''Dakota was like, 'I don't want this character apologising in every scene. That's not what Dakota does.'''

Dakota explained how she was frustrated with her ideas being ignored on sets, which inspired her to set up her own production companies, TeaTime Pictures.

She explained: ''For a long time, I'd do a movie and have no say. I could go into something, and it'll be one thing, and then it comes out as a totally different thing. As an artist, you're like, 'What the f**k?'

''I definitely want to have my craft, my artistry, and my ideas respected and tossed around. I want to be part of the process. I also have really specific taste.''

