Dakota Johnson in talks to star in 'Don't Worry Darling'.

The 30-year-old actress is in negotiations for a role in the psychological thriller from New Line, which is being directed and produced by Olivia Wilde, who also stars in the project.

If Johnson lands the role, she will join a high profile cast including Wilde, as well as Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine.

Details about 'Don't Worry Darling' are being kept under wraps, but the movie is believed to be set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centres on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Pugh is leading the ensemble as the housewife, but as of the time of writing no other information on the cast and their roles is known.

No shooting schedule has been set, but New Line hopes to get the project off the ground as soon as the lockdown restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.

Prior to the pandemic, the movie was eyeing a late spring start.

'Don't Worry Darling' will be Wilde's highly anticipated follow-up to her directorial debut, 'Booksmart', which racked up Golden Globe, BAFTA and Independent Spirit nominations.

The screenplay for the production is being penned by Katie Silberman - who was one of the writers on 'Booksmart' - using an initial script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce the flick, with Wilde serving as an executive producer alongside Silberman, Catherine Hardwicke, and Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

No release date has been set for 'Don't Worry Darling'.