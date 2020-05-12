Dakota Johnson has ''struggled'' with depression since she was a teenager.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star admits she has battled with her mental health for a number of years but she is now trying to find the ''beautiful'' in her struggles.

She said: ''I've struggled with depression since I was young - since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.' But I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem.''

And the 30-year-old actress insists she doesn't have a ''method'' when she picks movies and instead relies on her intuition and emotions.

Speaking about how she makes her choices, she added: ''I really don't have a method, and I don't want one. It's very intuitive and emotional.''

Dakota - whose parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson - lamented the lack of films like 'Notting Hill' now as they are what inspired her to turn to acting.

Speaking to the Summer issue of Marie Claire magazine, she shared: ''There are not movies made like that anymore. Movies where they take their time and the pacing is more languid and it's about light-hearted escapism and wishful thinking. When I was growing up, I loved those movies so much.

''They were the reason why I was like, 'Well, maybe I could be an actress. Maybe I could be a movie star.' There's something really nice about making something that makes people just feel good and get out of their lives for a second and maybe think, 'Oh, my dreams could be not dreams, they could be.'''