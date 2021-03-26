Dakota Johnson dresses like a "disco ball" at night.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress has revealed all of her outfit choices are inspired by mood boards she creates.

Speaking to Kate Young for the latest episode of her 'Hello Fashion' YouTube series, she said: "I love mood boards. I use them for clothing, for emotional, and meals.

“Mood boards are like playlists for physical things.”

On how her ensembles differ from day to night, she added: “I am definitely a disco ball. I’m just a regular ball in the daytime and then a disco ball at night.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the 'High Note' star took her relationship with Chris Martin to a new level, as the pair are now living together.

The Coldplay frontman and the 31-year-old star have made the 'Yellow' hitmaker's Malibu mansion their home since he purchased the property in October.

A source said in February: "Chris was always a big fan of Malibu. He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running."

The insider added that Dakota "seemed more of a city girl" until she met Chris, 43, and started dating the musician in 2017 and claimed that the star has embraced her new lifestyle.

The source added: "She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does. They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants."

It was also revealed that Chris and Dakota often travel to Los Angeles for Sunday dinner with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - with whom he shares children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 – and her husband Brad Falchuk.

The insider said: "It's obvious that everyone still gets along great."