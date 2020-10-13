Actress Dakota Fanning gets excited by fashion because it is so glamorous.
Dakota Fanning thinks fashion is “so enticing” to people because it represents glamour.
The ‘Alienist’ star has previously directed a film for Miu Miu and is now serving as narrator and executive producer on ‘Last Looks’ – a Quibi series examining true crimes in the fashion industry – and she can understand why the “luxurious” world of style is a subject of such fascination.
She said: “I think that fashion is a world that is so enticing for so many reasons.
“There's a glamorous aspect. There is a luxurious aspect to fashion.
“And I'm lucky to have been able to be a little bit inside of that world and see that world.
“I think it's a subject that has a very rich history, and it's very glamorous. And I think people are fascinated by glamour.
“I also think where there's light there's darkness, and where there's fun and frivolity there's also can be heavy tragedy. I think that these stories show that very clearly.”
Dakota found working on the series – which explores subjects including the suicide of Russian model Ruslana Korshunova, who took her own life shortly after joining a cult, faux heiress Anna Delvey, and ‘Black Widow’ Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging to kill her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci – “super exciting” and learned a lot from each episode.
She told Refinery29: “It’s a space and a theme that I enjoy watching as a viewer, like true crime series and docuseries, that's something that I gravitate towards.
“So I was super excited by discovering the stories of people that I had maybe heard about and maybe some that I hadn't heard about, and interweaving that with the world of fashion.
“As I got to narrate and learn the stories, it was super fascinating. I loved learning about each subject.
“Sounds weird to say that you enjoy true crime, but I'm fascinated by the darkness of it all.”
