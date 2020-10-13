Dakota Fanning thinks fashion is “so enticing” to people because it represents glamour.

The ‘Alienist’ star has previously directed a film for Miu Miu and is now serving as narrator and executive producer on ‘Last Looks’ – a Quibi series examining true crimes in the fashion industry – and she can understand why the “luxurious” world of style is a subject of such fascination.

She said: “I think that fashion is a world that is so enticing for so many reasons.

“There's a glamorous aspect. There is a luxurious aspect to fashion.

“And I'm lucky to have been able to be a little bit inside of that world and see that world.

“I think it's a subject that has a very rich history, and it's very glamorous. And I think people are fascinated by glamour.

“I also think where there's light there's darkness, and where there's fun and frivolity there's also can be heavy tragedy. I think that these stories show that very clearly.”

Dakota found working on the series – which explores subjects including the suicide of Russian model Ruslana Korshunova, who took her own life shortly after joining a cult, faux heiress Anna Delvey, and ‘Black Widow’ Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging to kill her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci – “super exciting” and learned a lot from each episode.

She told Refinery29: “It’s a space and a theme that I enjoy watching as a viewer, like true crime series and docuseries, that's something that I gravitate towards.

“So I was super excited by discovering the stories of people that I had maybe heard about and maybe some that I hadn't heard about, and interweaving that with the world of fashion.

“As I got to narrate and learn the stories, it was super fascinating. I loved learning about each subject.

“Sounds weird to say that you enjoy true crime, but I'm fascinated by the darkness of it all.”