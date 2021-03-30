'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley is open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as reports link her to the role of Spider-Woman.
Daisy Ridley is open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The 28-year-old actress has been rumoured to play the titular character in an upcoming 'Spider-Woman' movie and although she denied suggestions that she is the "frontrunner" to portray Jessica Drew, she revealed that she would be happy to star in a superhero flick.
Speaking to ComicBookMovie.com, she said: "Well, it's funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumours recently, and I went, 'Oh, that sounds great.' Apparently, I've now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn't true!"
Ridley explained that she didn't play to do another "big film" after playing Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, but was tempted to star in the action flick 'Chaos Walking' by the quality of the script.
She said: "It's funny because I don't really choose things ... I (didn't) set out to do another 'big film'. I just read the ('Chaos Walking') script, loved it, and loved the idea of it."
Daisy continued: "Basically, should something come along and be great, of course I'd be open to anything. I just finished 'WandaVision'. What they did with it is so amazing and different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is ever-shifting and reimagining itself would be very exciting."
The English star previously revealed how she felt a personal connection to Jedi Rey as both she and her 'Star Wars' alter ego were "trying to find their way in the world".
Daisy explained: "Family is what 'Star Wars' is all about. The family thing is translated everywhere.
"Even on set, it felt like a family. It's that feeling of bonding, everywhere. Rey is trying to find her place in this world in the same way I was trying to find my place in the world."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...