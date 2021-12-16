Daisy Ridley is to star in and produce the indie drama 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'.
Daisy Ridley will star in and produce the indie drama 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'.
The 29-year-old actress will feature in the movie that has recently wrapped production in Oregon.
Rachel Lambert has directed the film with Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Katy Wright-Mead penning the script. The picture is based on Armento's play 'Killers' as well as the short film 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'.
The flick follows Fran who likes to think about dying as it brings sensation to her quiet life. When she makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to a date, a conversation and a spark. The only thing standing in the way is Fran herself.
The ensemble cast is rounded out by Dave Merheje, Meg Stalter, Bree Elrod, Brittany O'Grady and Parvesh Cheena.
Daisy will produce alongside Alex Saks, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge and Brett Beveridge.
The 'Star Wars' actress is also set to appear in the sci-fi thriller 'Mind Fall' that will be directed by Mathieu Kassovitz.
The picture is set in a near-future London, where the most sought-after drug on the black market is memories – physically removed from one person's brain and implanted into another's using a new illegal technology.
Daisy will play top trafficker Ardis Varnado, who removes memories from those looking for some quick cash and resells them to 'clients' who pay top dollar for the recollections to bind to their subconscious.
Meanwhile, Ardis battler her own addiction to the 'mems' and often struggles to distinguish between the life she's lived and the memories she's implanted.
When Ardis is accused of murdering one of her clients, her instinct is to doubt her own mind. She decides to solve the crime for herself – hoping to clear her name but questioning everything she's ever thought to be real.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...