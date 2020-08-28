Daisy Ridley has revealed she went through a few months of not successfully auditioning for roles after she finish filming 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.
Daisy Ridley struggled to find work after starring in 2019's 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.
The 28-year-old actress shot to fame when she was cast as Rey in the final 'Star Wars' trilogy and she has revealed that for a period after she finished filming the last movie, she thought no one wanted to employ her after she auditioned for ''loads of things'' and failed to get a role.
Daisy admitted while she is happy to be working again, she found it ''good mentally'' to have been ''forced to slowed down''.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said: ''It was so sad to finish ['Star Wars'].
''Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through.
''I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me.'
When the film was released, I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was such a huge chapter.
''Obviously now it's really nice to be working, but not having much [at the time] I feel like I processed the last five years. To be forced to slow down, it was good mentally for me because ['Star Wars' was] a big thing in my life.''
The 'Ophelia' star previously insisted she's fine with the fact her 'Star Wars' role is the one she'll be asked about for the rest of her life.
She said: ''The more I think about it, the more I think how crazy the early 20s are for anybody, let alone while experiencing something like this.
''I know that, in work terms, the first half of my 20s was all about 'Star Wars' and I know that for the rest of my life I'll have people asking me about that - but because I've had such an amazing time doing it.
''I'm OK with that because it's something I'm proud of.''
And the brunette beauty believes her role as feisty Rey helped her grow in confidence in her own life too.
She said: ''I've definitely grown in confidence along the way.
''I've made some decisions recently that I don't think I'd have had the confidence to make before, which is a good thing.''
