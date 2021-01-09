'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley left scared by film fans turning up at her house.
Daisy Ridley has been left scared by 'Star Wars' fans turning up at her house.
The 28-year-old actress became a household name when she was cast as Rey in the most recent ‘Star Wars’ trilogy and though she had the “best time” making the movies, she admitted such a high-profile role brought with it a lot of unwanted attention.
She told Tatler magazine: “'Star Was' was 'This Thing'. And then it was 'This Thing That Came To An End'. It hasn’t always been easy.
“There are things [about being in ‘Star Wars’] I don’t like talking about, because it’s not the good side. People turn up at your doorstep, that’s scary.
“And I’ve been followed, that’s a bit ‘woah’. But in terms of the actual experience?
"I had the best time. And now I’m out of it, I feel like I want to work really hard and honour the decision of the people that cast me.”
And the star admitted she will always be baffled as to why she was chosen for the role.
She said: “I just think there will always be a question, why was it me? That will always be there. Why me?’”
But Ridley has reached a point where she needs to stop questioning her success and just accept her luck was in.
She added: “I know there were a thousand other actresses who could have done it. I guess ultimately it came to a point where I decided I have to be OK with this.
"I got this magical piece of luck. The stars aligned. I have to be OK with the amazing chance. That’s it.”
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...