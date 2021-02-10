Daisy Ridley connected with her 'Star Wars' character Rey as they were both "trying to find their way in the world".
Daisy Ridley felt a personal connection to her 'Star Wars' character Rey.
The 28-year-old actress played the Jedi in the sequel trilogy of the iconic space movie series and found it easy to relate to her alter ego as they were both "trying to find their way in the world".
In an excerpt from 'Star Wars: The Age of Resistance – The Official Collector's Edition Book' – which chronicles the making of the sequel trilogy, Daisy explained: "Family is what 'Star Wars' is all about. The family thing is translated everywhere.
"Even on set, it felt like a family. It's that feeling of bonding, everywhere. Rey is trying to find her place in this world in the same way I was trying to find my place in the world."
Daisy continued: "The similarities were really nice. Because I felt so welcomed, and taken in, and people seemed to care how I felt, that translated into Rey. She suddenly had these people who cared about her, and she was finding her place within that."
Daisy recently revealed that she "wept all day" when she wrapped production on her final film, 'The Rise of Skywalker' as was saying goodbye to her role and her co-stars, who included John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Joonas Suotamo and Anthony Daniels among others.
Daisy said: "When we wrapped ('The Rise of Skywalker') I wept all day.
"I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much."
Ridley added that it felt as if she was "grieving something" when her work on 'Star Wars' finished.
She said: "Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something. I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing."
The 'Ophelia' star added that she was "totally satisfied" with how Rey's story played out.
Daisy explained: "I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential.
"I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII and IX. I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time (following 'The Rise of Skywalker'). I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...