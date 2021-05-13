Daisy Lowe has taken an interest in sustainable fashion.

The 32-year-old model doesn't want to be "preachy" about the importance of making fashion sustainable but she has urged people to make their own choice to live either "consciously or unconsciously".

She said: "I work in fashion and I love clothes but I also love the planet so it’s a constant juggle. I don't ever want to be preachy. When you try and shove things down people’s throats it never goes down well but as far as sustainability is concerned, you can either live consciously or unconsciously.

"Everyone has been guilty and no one is to blame, we’ve kind of inherited the way we exist on this planet. However, I think it is really important to share the ways in which it's possible to be kinder to the planet. You don’t have to say, 'I'm never travelling again and I’m never buying anything again' but there’s little tips and tricks that you can do to minimise your carbon footprint and buying designer vintage is one of those. In relation to fashion, I’m not saying don't ever buy that amazing Chanel handbag that you’ve always wanted and saved up for but it’s about choosing your pieces really wisely rather than cheap items of clothing that after you wash them once or twice they’re falling to pieces, save up four times that amount and have something that you can have forever."

Daisy thinks the coronavirus pandemic has made people more "conscious" about where they spend their money.

She told Tatler magazine: "Because we've been in lockdown on and off for over a year, sat in our own thoughts, I think people are so much more conscious about where their money actually goes. I think that there is a real shift. I don’t think there was any other way we could have done it."