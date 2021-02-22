Daft Punk have split up.

The electronic duo - whose real names are Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - have announced their split via a dramatic video titled 'Epilogue'.

In the video, the French duo - who are widely considered to be one of the most influential groups of recent decades - are seen sporting their trademark space helmets and leather jackets.

During the scene, one of the group looks at the other and reveals an energy pack on their back.

Then, the other member touches a button on the pack and a big explosion takes place.

The eight-minute video clip cuts to an image captioned "1993-2021" - in recognition of the group's lifespan - before the scene transitions to a setting sun.

A spokesperson for Daft Punk has confirmed their split to Variety, although it remains unclear if they may work together again under different names or on other projects.

The duo have worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry over the years, including the likes of Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

Daft Punk released their last album, 'Random Access Memories' - which featured Nile Rodgers and Pharrell - in 2013, and it proved to be a critical and commercial success.

The acclaimed record actually won in several categories at the 2014 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Dance/Electronica Album, and Best Engineered Album.

Since then, however, the electronic duo have largely kept a low profile and it now remains to be seen whether they'll ever record together again.