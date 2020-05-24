Cynthia Nixon admitted she had ''no inkling'' her son was transgender before he came out to her.

The 'Sex and the City' star revealed she has a transgender son Samuel, 23, in 2018, and she admitted she doesn't know how parents must feel if their children come out at a much younger age.

Appearing on the 'Homo Sapiens' podcast, she told hosts Alan Cumming and Chris Sweeney: ''My kid didn't come out to me as trans until he had just started college - and there was no inkling of this for me, about him before that.

''I think in some ways - I don't know, I don't know what it's like. My friend, whose kid is eight is now wanting to be called 'she'.

''I think that must be - but having known this child, this seems like it was really coming. I think one thing that it's a lot for her to wrap her head around but I think she is comforted also by the fact that the child is so young.''

Meanwhile, Cynthia - who has another son with wife Christine Marinoni - explained she never had any doubt she'd embrace having a transgender child after reading an article about parents dealing with a similar thing.

She explained: ''Before I ever had an inkling my kid might be trans I read a really extensive article... [about] all of these parents of pre-pubescent kids who were really struggling with this.

''There was one dad who said, 'At a certain point, the decision seemed to me I could have a dead son or a live daughter' and it's like, after you say that, what more is there to say?

''You can make all the arguments that you want... but the fact is, as a parent, as a human, you should listen to what people tell you about themselves.''