Cynthia Nixon has suggested that Sharon Stone would be an ''amazing'' replacement for Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City'.
Cattrall previously revealed that she would not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones for the aborted third film with the 'Basic Instinct' star suggested as a possible replacement - an idea that has the support of Cynthia.
The 54-year-old actress, who played Miranda Hobbes in the comedy series, said: ''I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own.''
Cynthia also agrees with suggestions that Kim's replacement would be a ''woman of colour''.
She told 'Watch What Happens Live': ''I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of colour this time. And I think that would be amazing as well.''
Sharon, who was also a guest on the show, told host Andy Cohen: ''I think that's right.''
The 62-year-old actress added that she was unaware of the casting speculation but declared that she would be ''honoured'' to work alongside Nixon.
Cynthia's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker previously called the suggestion of Sharon joining 'Sex and the City' ''really interesting''.
Kim, 64, previously stated that she had played the character of Samantha ''past the finish line and then some''.
She remarked: ''It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. Another actress should play it - maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.''
