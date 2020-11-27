Culture Club's 'Rainbow In The Dark' festive show at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley will go ahead with a 1,000-capacity audience.

Boy George and co have been given the green-light to put on their festive extravaganza on December 19, but with an extremely limited crowd, after the British capital was placed in Tier 2 of the government's localised COVID-19 restrictions.

Those lucky enough to attend, with be seated socially distanced within their bubbles, while the performance will also be live-streamed from 5pm.

Meanwhile, 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker George revealed he wrote seven albums worth of music in the first lockdown.

The 58-year-old singer has been incredibly productive amid the coronavirus pandemic, and his new record label is sure to be thrilled with his diligence.

He shared: "I've written so much music I've got enough for six or seven albums.

"I'm not saying every single thing is good but I signed a deal just before Christmas with a company called ­Primary Wave, whose job it is to go out and place your music in movies.

"I own copyright with them. It's a new experience for me to own music.

"I don't own any of the stuff I did in the 80s - the publishers can do what they want with it and they do what they want with it."

The singer also bemoaned how some of his previous hits are now being used.

Speaking about chart-topper 'Karma Chameleon', he said: "Not only do I not own it, they can change the lyrics, give it to a burger shop. They have done that.

"They did a version of 'Karma ­Chameleon' that was about carrots and peas. Of course we see money from it but I'd pay them not to do that."