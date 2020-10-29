Crowded House have released their first new music in a decade in new single, 'Whatever You Want'.
Neil Finn and co released the single, ‘Whatever You Want’, their first new material since 2010's 'Intriguer' album, which comes with a Mac DeMarco-featuring music video.
The Nina Ljeti-directed promo sees the Canadian singer/songwriter wake up with a hangover and a foggy-head about what went down the night before.
Neil commented: “Waking up with the fear after last night’s revelry. We can all relate to that.
"Thanks to Mac for working through the pain and showing us redemption.”
Although it's the first new music from Crowded House in a decade, Neil teamed up with his Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie for a charity single in June.
The 'Weather With You' hitmaker - who joined the 'Go Your Own Way' legends as a full-time member in the wake of Lindsey Buckingham's departure from the band in April 2018 - penned the track 'Find Your Way Back Home' about the homelessness in the city of Auckland in his home country of New Zealand, with money raised from sales of the song benefiting the Auckland City Mission.
And he got Stevie to add her vocals to the song, whilst Christine received a writing credit.
He said at the time: "I live in a pretty fortunate situation, and I move in circles that are not in daily contact with homeless people.
"So, it's good to be able to find a pathway in your head to relate to some degree.
"I haven't felt compelled to go down that path in terms of speaking out.
"But in terms of trying to do some kindly acts as you strike situations, I think that's compulsive and we should all be trying to do that."
The 62-year-old musician admitted it was a "challenge" to be "direct" about the issue at hand and avoid sounding "nebulous and abstract".
He added: "I had every incentive to make sure that the words were evocative, simple, relatable, truthful and not crass or message-y.
"It's easy to be nebulous and abstract ... So, to be direct in a way is a real challenge."
Meanwhile, Crowded House have announced a tour of New Zealand for 2021.
