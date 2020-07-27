Cressida Bonas is married.

The 31-year-old actress tied the knot with Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private ceremony at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex over the weekend, after they were forced to postpone their big day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A source told MailOnline: It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy. It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted.

''Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them and it was a great day but they did request that no one talks about it.''

Another insider added: ''Cressida did not want a big fuss, and did not want others to talk about it. You most certainly will not be seeing her wedding in Hello magazine. She is also was aware that [Prince] Harry is in the headlines and knew the attention her wedding would attract if it leaked out.''

Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe first broke the news of the wedding when he shared a picture of his sister and new brother-in-law ''riding off into their beautiful future'' on horseback, on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Cressida - who dated Prince Harry for three years - previously revealed that she and Wentworth-Stanley did not want a traditional wedding.

She said: ''I won't have those graphs that some brides do. I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us. We aren't traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way - I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would.''

And she revealed that they also had to rethink their honeymoon due to the global health crisis.

She said: ''I'd like to travel around New Zealand in a camper van and sleep under the stars in a big rug. This was my original plan for my honeymoon, so I'm not sure if that's going to happen now, but I will keep dreaming.''