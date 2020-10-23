Craig David is working on his eighth studio album.

The 'Seven Days' hitmaker has been very busy with the follow-up to 2018's 'The Time Is Now' while in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and hailed his 'Really Love' collaborator KSI - whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji for inspiring him with his "energy".

He said: "I've been recording loads through lockdown. When 'Really Love' came over from JJ, I loved that.

"I’ve been getting other songs together too. I’m drawing as much inspiration as I can, as I want the release to be uplifting. I love being around people with energy like JJ.

"It has spurred me on. It’s this that has helped my longevity in the industry. I feel rejuvenated when I meet people with different ideas, and am always learning."

And Craig hopes he can keep his career going "forever".

He added in an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’ve learnt so much with JJ. I love to think I can keep singing forever. I hope the fans welcome that.”

The 39-year-old star thinks fans will love 'Really Love' as much as they did his early singles.

He said: “In terms of how proud I am of it, it sits in the 'Born To Do It' realm. It’s like 'Rewind' to me. It feels really authentic and beautiful.”

Working with Craig was a dream come true for KSI.

He said: "Now I say Craig is my best bud — but at the time it went to my head.

“Craig is so dope, one of the nicest guys I’ve met, and that is rare in the industry. I was raised on 'Seven Days' and 'Fill Me In'. I can’t have him over to my parents’ house because they’d have a heart attack.

“I’m a workaholic and my background on YouTube meant I was always creating. There was never rest. So I implemented that in my music. As well as 'Really Love' I have made loads of songs and whittled it down to those I know will last the test of time.”