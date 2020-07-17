Craig David wants to collaborate with Mabel.

The 39-year-old singer is a huge fan of Mabel, 24, and after she performed at his TS5 parties - which began as exclusive pre-parties in Miami and were hosted in his penthouse home, Tower Suite 5 - he hopes to convince her to get into the studio with him.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Mabel is the only one I haven't been in the studio with yet and I love her vibe.''

Craig revealed he is a big admirer of Lewis Capaldi, saying: ''What I think is beautiful is his amazing personality that rolls with it.''

Craig is also looking ahead to his new album and wants it to live up to his 2000 debut 'Born To Do It'.

He said: ''I want to make sure the songs are great because when I think about 'Born To Do It there were no features on it, the songs held up by themselves.''

Meanwhile, Craig previously revealed that he has been a huge fan of Beyoncé since he was young and the ''Queen of pop music'' is at the top of his list for a dream collaboration.

Asked who he would most like to work with, he said: ''I would still have to say Beyoncé! It would be amazing because it's someone I have grown up watching.

''From Destiny's Child and what that represented as a group, to go off and do her own solo stuff, to see her grow into the Queen of pop music...''