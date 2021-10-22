Craig David and MNEK have released their eagerly-awaited single 'Who You Are', the Garage King has announced his upcoming LP, 22'.
Craig David has released his MNEK collaboration, 'Who You Are', and unveiled his new album, '22'.
The Garage King and the 'Head & Heart' hitmaker teamed up with Digital Farm Animals - the electronic pig helmet-wearing producer-and-DJ - on the emotional-yet-uplifting single, which is about supporting someone to live authentically themselves.
The '7 Days' hitmaker explained: "I always feel like you need to be more real-time and present in the now.
"It will live in the world this song.
"It feels so authentic, it has intention. Put on 'Who You Are' to try and talk to someone that needs help."
MNEK - who has worked on tracks for the likes of Beyonce, Dua Lipa and Madonna - hopes the track will resonate with the listener and admitted it was a "bucket list" moment getting to work with the 40-year-old star.
The 26-year-old songwriter-and-producer - whose real name is Uzoechi Osisioma 'Uzo' Emenike - added: "I've worked with Craig many times over the past several years and have obviously looked up to him for FOREVER, one of my childhood heroes easily and such a pioneer for black men in R&B & dance music ... So, now we have this collaboration 'Who You Are'.
"I love this song more every time I listen to it, it's so beautiful - and there's just something about it. I wrote the hook, he wrote the verses, he really wanted me to stay on it with him and like ... who's actually gonna say no to Craig David? He's the best "to do it"! This is absolutely a tick off the bucket list for me and I hope it touches the people who hear it."
Craig's upcoming album, '22', is released on May 13, 2022.
And it's named in honour of his seminal debut album, 'Born to Do It', turning 22 years old.
Next year, the 'Walking Away' singer will also embark on 'Hold That Thought' UK arena anniversary tour in April 2022.
Craig's upcoming tour dates are:
29th October 2021, Halloween Town, Bedford
7th April 2022, Nottingham Arena
9th April 2022, Birmingham Utilita
10th April 2022, Birmingham World Resorts Arena
12th April 2022, Plymouth Pavilions
13th April 2022, Brighton Centre
16th April 2022, London o2 Arena
17th April 2022, London o2 Arena
19th April 2022, Bournemouth International Center
20th April 2022, Leeds Arena
23rd April 2022, Manchester Arena
24th April 2022, Liverpool Arena
26th April 2022, Hull Bonus Arena
28th April 2022, Glasgow o2 Academy
29th April 2022, Newcastle City Hall
2nd June 2022, Villa Marina, Douglas Isle of Man
6th June 2022, Wicksteed Park, Kettering
16th August 2022, Earlham Park, Norwich
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.