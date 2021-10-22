Craig David has released his MNEK collaboration, 'Who You Are', and unveiled his new album, '22'.

The Garage King and the 'Head & Heart' hitmaker teamed up with Digital Farm Animals - the electronic pig helmet-wearing producer-and-DJ - on the emotional-yet-uplifting single, which is about supporting someone to live authentically themselves.

The '7 Days' hitmaker explained: "I always feel like you need to be more real-time and present in the now.

"It will live in the world this song.

"It feels so authentic, it has intention. Put on 'Who You Are' to try and talk to someone that needs help."

MNEK - who has worked on tracks for the likes of Beyonce, Dua Lipa and Madonna - hopes the track will resonate with the listener and admitted it was a "bucket list" moment getting to work with the 40-year-old star.

The 26-year-old songwriter-and-producer - whose real name is Uzoechi Osisioma 'Uzo' Emenike - added: "I've worked with Craig many times over the past several years and have obviously looked up to him for FOREVER, one of my childhood heroes easily and such a pioneer for black men in R&B & dance music ... So, now we have this collaboration 'Who You Are'.

"I love this song more every time I listen to it, it's so beautiful - and there's just something about it. I wrote the hook, he wrote the verses, he really wanted me to stay on it with him and like ... who's actually gonna say no to Craig David? He's the best "to do it"! This is absolutely a tick off the bucket list for me and I hope it touches the people who hear it."

Craig's upcoming album, '22', is released on May 13, 2022.

And it's named in honour of his seminal debut album, 'Born to Do It', turning 22 years old.

Next year, the 'Walking Away' singer will also embark on 'Hold That Thought' UK arena anniversary tour in April 2022.

Craig's upcoming tour dates are:

29th October 2021, Halloween Town, Bedford

7th April 2022, Nottingham Arena

9th April 2022, Birmingham Utilita

10th April 2022, Birmingham World Resorts Arena

12th April 2022, Plymouth Pavilions

13th April 2022, Brighton Centre

16th April 2022, London o2 Arena

17th April 2022, London o2 Arena

19th April 2022, Bournemouth International Center

20th April 2022, Leeds Arena

23rd April 2022, Manchester Arena

24th April 2022, Liverpool Arena

26th April 2022, Hull Bonus Arena

28th April 2022, Glasgow o2 Academy

29th April 2022, Newcastle City Hall

2nd June 2022, Villa Marina, Douglas Isle of Man

6th June 2022, Wicksteed Park, Kettering

16th August 2022, Earlham Park, Norwich