Craig David has announced a ‘Born To Do It’ live-stream.

The 'Walking Away' hitmaker will perform the landmark album in full for the first with a live band and in the original running order of the track-listing on April 24 via stabal.com.

Fans can also expect a classic set from DJ Spoony.

The Garage King's chart-topping debut album turned two-decades-old last August, and with touring plans axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the '7 Days' hitmaker decided on a virtual gig to celebrate the iconic 2000 LP.

He said: “This album means the world to me. I wanted to do something to celebrate the 20th anniversary and as touring live isn’t possible, I couldn’t let the anniversary go by without marking it in some way. Sharing this album with you has been one of the highlights of my career and I never thought I would get the opportunity to do the whole album in full like this - It’s going to be really special. Thank you for all the love and support these past 20 years...wow!”

Meanwhile, Craig has been busy working on the follow-up to 2018's 'The Time Is Now' while in lockdown.

He released 'Really Love' with KSI - whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji - and Digital Farm Animals last year and thanked him for inspiring him with his "energy".

He said in October: "I've been recording loads through lockdown. When 'Really Love' came over from JJ, I loved that.

"I’ve been getting other songs together too. I’m drawing as much inspiration as I can, as I want the release to be uplifting. I love being around people with energy like JJ.

"It has spurred me on. It’s this that has helped my longevity in the industry. I feel rejuvenated when I meet people with different ideas, and am always learning.

"And Craig hopes he can keep his career going "forever".

He added: "I’ve learnt so much with JJ. I love to think I can keep singing forever. I hope the fans welcome that.”

Tickets for the 'Born To Do It' live-stream are on sale now via craigdavid.com.