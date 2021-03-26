Craig David will perform his seminal debut album 'Born To Do It' in full for a special live-stream on April 24.
Craig David has announced a ‘Born To Do It’ live-stream.
The 'Walking Away' hitmaker will perform the landmark album in full for the first with a live band and in the original running order of the track-listing on April 24 via stabal.com.
Fans can also expect a classic set from DJ Spoony.
The Garage King's chart-topping debut album turned two-decades-old last August, and with touring plans axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the '7 Days' hitmaker decided on a virtual gig to celebrate the iconic 2000 LP.
He said: “This album means the world to me. I wanted to do something to celebrate the 20th anniversary and as touring live isn’t possible, I couldn’t let the anniversary go by without marking it in some way. Sharing this album with you has been one of the highlights of my career and I never thought I would get the opportunity to do the whole album in full like this - It’s going to be really special. Thank you for all the love and support these past 20 years...wow!”
Meanwhile, Craig has been busy working on the follow-up to 2018's 'The Time Is Now' while in lockdown.
He released 'Really Love' with KSI - whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji - and Digital Farm Animals last year and thanked him for inspiring him with his "energy".
He said in October: "I've been recording loads through lockdown. When 'Really Love' came over from JJ, I loved that.
"I’ve been getting other songs together too. I’m drawing as much inspiration as I can, as I want the release to be uplifting. I love being around people with energy like JJ.
"It has spurred me on. It’s this that has helped my longevity in the industry. I feel rejuvenated when I meet people with different ideas, and am always learning.
"And Craig hopes he can keep his career going "forever".
He added: "I’ve learnt so much with JJ. I love to think I can keep singing forever. I hope the fans welcome that.”
Tickets for the 'Born To Do It' live-stream are on sale now via craigdavid.com.
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.