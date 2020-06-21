Courtney Stodden has ''reached out a million times'' to her estranged father, but claims he ''doesn't want anything to do'' with her.

The 25-year-old reality star has had a rocky relationship with her dad Alex Stodden for over a decade, and in a message to mark Father's Day on Sunday (21.06.20), she praised her father for being a ''beautiful man'', but admitted it ''hurts'' to know he doesn't want her in his life.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Courtney said: ''I want to say happy Father's Day to all of the amazing fathers out there, as well as the spiritual fathers. Happy Father's Day, I hope you have an amazing day.

''I also want to say happy Father's Day to my father, who doesn't want anything to do with me. Doesn't want to support me, he doesn't want to be in my life, he doesn't want me to be in his life. I've tried, I've reached out a million times, and he just is not a good father. He is a beautiful man, and I will always love him, I'll love him more than I'll love any other man in this entire world for the rest of my life, it just hurts that it's not returned.''

The blonde beauty went on to say she feels ''rejected'' by her dad and admitted she always ''struggles'' with her emotions on the annual holiday made to recognise fathers.

She added: ''And so I guess I'm making this video to send love to all of the children on Father's Day who have been rejected by their own father. I understand your pain, I understand what you're going through. Every father should, no matter what, every father should always continue to be a father. Bottom line.

''It's a lot for a child to go through these emotions on Father's Day. So, I'm here with you guys, I want to be open about this situation because I'm struggling, and I struggle every single Father's Day.''

Courtney closed her video by sending a message directly to her father, where she said she hopes they reconcile before either of them ''passes away''.

She said: ''I love you dad. I will always love you, and I pray that we get to see each other before either of us pass away. I pray that I get to hug you again and look into your eyes and tell you that.''