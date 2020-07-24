Courtney Stodden has slammed ex Brian Austin Green in a song.

The 25-year-old television personality has unveiled a new song, 'Side Effects', she penned about her ''entanglement'' with the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star.

Of her track, she told FOX News: '''Side Effects' is about that feeling you have when you leave an entanglement. It was inspired by that recent entanglement.''

She sings: ''You got a bad dose of a bad actor and just want to be sober again ... The high isn't worth the side effects.''

She added: ''And now I'm so tired ... Tired of it, I get so sick ... Dealing with your Side ... Side Effects, your side effects ...''You don't know how hard it gets ... When I suffer from your side effects ... And now I'm so tired, tired of it ... Your side effects.''

Courtney had previously branded Brian as a ''womanizer''.

She said: ''I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me. I stand with them and I believe them. Brian wanted me to remain his little secret. [He's a] womanizer.''

And responding to him calling her ''disappointing'' for sharing a video of them in a hot tub together to anger the woman he is seeing, she told Fox News: ''He looks a bit unhinged. The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself.''

It comes after Brian admitted he was ''disappointed'' in Courtney for sharing a bizarre video of them in a hot tub together, saying it ''kinda sucked'' seeing that she posted a video of the pair online the same day he saw Tina Louise, as she knew it would ''cause problems''.

He said: ''Courtney, super nice ... but disappointing.

''I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello ... That was a month-plus ago, that was back when the pictures of her and I came out. I was disappointed [that she posted it] knowing that it would cause problems for Tina - and myself - having three kids, it kinda sucks. I think she's a nice person, I just think she's making some bad choices.''