Courtney Stodden has slammed ex Brian Austin Green as a ''bad actor'' in a new track, 'Side Effects'.
Courtney Stodden has slammed ex Brian Austin Green in a song.
The 25-year-old television personality has unveiled a new song, 'Side Effects', she penned about her ''entanglement'' with the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star.
Of her track, she told FOX News: '''Side Effects' is about that feeling you have when you leave an entanglement. It was inspired by that recent entanglement.''
She sings: ''You got a bad dose of a bad actor and just want to be sober again ... The high isn't worth the side effects.''
She added: ''And now I'm so tired ... Tired of it, I get so sick ... Dealing with your Side ... Side Effects, your side effects ...''You don't know how hard it gets ... When I suffer from your side effects ... And now I'm so tired, tired of it ... Your side effects.''
Courtney had previously branded Brian as a ''womanizer''.
She said: ''I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me. I stand with them and I believe them. Brian wanted me to remain his little secret. [He's a] womanizer.''
And responding to him calling her ''disappointing'' for sharing a video of them in a hot tub together to anger the woman he is seeing, she told Fox News: ''He looks a bit unhinged. The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself.''
It comes after Brian admitted he was ''disappointed'' in Courtney for sharing a bizarre video of them in a hot tub together, saying it ''kinda sucked'' seeing that she posted a video of the pair online the same day he saw Tina Louise, as she knew it would ''cause problems''.
He said: ''Courtney, super nice ... but disappointing.
''I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello ... That was a month-plus ago, that was back when the pictures of her and I came out. I was disappointed [that she posted it] knowing that it would cause problems for Tina - and myself - having three kids, it kinda sucks. I think she's a nice person, I just think she's making some bad choices.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.