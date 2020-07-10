Courtney Stodden has branded Brian Austin Green as a ''womanizer'', claiming he wanted her to be ''his little secret''.
The 25-year-old television personality has hit out at the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, claiming he wanted her to be ''his little secret''.
She said: ''I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me. I stand with them and I believe them. Brian wanted me to remain his little secret. [He's a] womanizer.''
And responding to him calling her ''disappointing'' for sharing a video of them in a hot tub together to anger the woman he is seeing, she told Fox News: ''He looks a bit unhinged. The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself.''
It comes after Brian admitted he was ''disappointed'' in Courtney for sharing a bizarre video of them in a hot tub together, saying it ''kinda sucked'' seeing that she posted a video of the pair online the same day he saw Tina Louise, as he said she knew it would ''cause problems''.
He said: ''Courtney, super nice ... but disappointing. I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello ... That was a month-plus ago, that was back when the pictures of her and I came out.
''I was disappointed [that she posted it] knowing that it would cause problems for Tina - and myself - having three kids, it kinda sucks. I think she's a nice person, I just think she's making some bad choices.''
Meanwhile, Brian recently revealed he had split from Megan Fox after a number of years together on and off but they vowed to stay good friends for the sake of their three children - Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three.
He said of their split: ''It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change ... I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that.''
