Courteney Cox has been separated from Johnny McDaid for over 100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Friends' star and the Snow Patrol star have been isolating in Los Angeles and London respectively and marked his birthday with a cute ''zoom lunch / dinner date'' online.

She wrote on Instagram: ''It's been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J ... I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone (sic)''

Meanwhile, Courteney previously revealed her and Johnny are ''better than before'' after their brief split.

She said: ''We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than before. Yes it is far, but I love London ... I don't like the flight home, it's long, you can't sleep, I hate it, but we just make it work. He has been spending time here and then I go there and we try not to spend more than two or three weeks apart. We are not married but it is not an elephant in the room for us, we're OK. Either way, whatever happens we are just focusing on the goodness of where we are.''

And whilst the 56-year-old actress is 12 years Johnny's senior, she insists she doesn't ''worry'' about the age difference anymore.

She shared: ''He's younger than me and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family. External beauty isn't even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it's deeper than that. It's deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy ... I feel like I'm 34. I feel better than I've ever felt in my entire life. I take much better care of myself now.''