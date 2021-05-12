Courteney Cox has described the upcoming 'Scream' movie as a "brand new launch" for the horror franchise.

The 56-year-old actress will reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the latest installment of the slasher series - which was created by the late Wes Craven in 1996 - and has hinted that the movie is the starting point for a new run of films.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Courteney said: "This is the fifth one ... it's not 'Scream 5', though.

"This is 'Scream'. The directors are incredible, they're making it absolutely ... a new franchise."

The 'Friends' actress told Drew – who was killed by Ghostface in the original 1996 movie: "It's hip. It's scary. It's just a new 'Scream'. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

Courteney will be joined in the new flick by original stars David Arquette, who is ex-husband, and Neve Campbell with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing.

Jenna Ortega has been cast in an undisclosed role in the project and suggested that the film brings "nostalgic aspects" from previous movies to the audience.

She said: "It fits perfectly [in the franchise]. Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back.

"That is insane to me ... Throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I'll definitely say that there are some here."

Ortega added that being cast in a 'Scream' movie was a "huge dream come true".

The 'Yes Day' actress said: "It's crazy! It's weird too, because when I first started, I said I always wanted to do horror, so this is a huge dream come true.

"I don't even think there are words in the English language to correctly express how happy, excited and nervous I am for this journey. It's just so amazing to me."