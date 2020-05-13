Courteney Cox's pregnancy was ''emotional''.

The 'Friends' star has opened up about the nine months she was expecting her daughter Coco, now 15.

Asked by her daughter to describe her pregnancy in three words in a preview for the second season of '9 Months With Courteney Cox' on Facebook Watch, she said: ''Exciting, emotional, great.''

Back in 2017, Courteney opened up about how she had suffered miscarriages in the past, which she has now learned were caused by a MTHFR gene mutation.

She explained: ''About four years ago, I found out I have something called a MTHFR gene mutation, which dictates how my body methylates. I suffered miscarriages, my dad died of a really rare cancer, and depression runs in my family, which made my doctor think I should get this gene checked out. I discovered that I have the worst version of the mutation and my body doesn't methylate the way it's supposed to. Once I found out how I could absorb nutrients and protect myself from toxins, my whole life shifted.''

And Courteney was also considered having kids with her on again off again boyfriend, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.

She said: ''I mean, I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it's crazy, but I would.''

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actress previously insisted she ''didn't know'' celebrities were ''supposed to be private''.

Sharing why she has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility, including multiple miscarriages and IVF treatments, she said: ''No one ever taught me that lesson. I didn't know you were supposed to be private. I just don't think like that. If I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody or hope, I would share anything I can. In the end, I think that's important.''