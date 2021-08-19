Courteney Cox accidentally put black hair root spray on her face.

The 'Friends' star - who is best known for playing Monica Geller on the hit US sitcom - has shared a video of her having her glam done by her make-up artist and sneakily adding what she thought was face powder to her face, only to realise she was using the wrong brush and product.

In the clip, she said: "I didn't do anything!

"I just wanted a little powder. It's not the right ... it's the brush. It's the wrong shade."

The 57-year-old actress asked her make-up artist Debra Ferullo: "Why did you have a brush that [has] black in it?"

To which she replied: "Well, I'm guessing I used it first."

Courteney added: "You covered my greys, then I put it on my nose? Great."

The 'Scream' star quipped in the caption: "Maybe I should leave it to the professionals… or should I?"

Meanwhile, Courteney previously revealed she stopped using face fillers because she didn't "look like herself".

The actress began getting injectable fillers because she "wasn't pleased with myself and the way I looked", but she's been filler-free for a few years now as she was concerned her injections were getting out of hand.

Speaking 2019, she said: "I would say it's a common thing you go through as you age, especially in Hollywood. You have to accept getting older, and that's something that I had a hard time doing.

"[I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance. I didn't realise it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, 'Oh s**t. I don't look like myself.'"

Courteney has learned how to "embrace" the way she looks without altering her appearance.

She added: "So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change."

And despite no longer having fillers, Courteney says she is the most confident she's ever been.

She said: "I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they're things that I continue to work on to grow and change. I think I am at a stage of my life where it's very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I've become and who I strive to be."