Courteney Cox is missing her partner Johnny McDaid's ''physical touch''.

The 'Friends' star has admitted she is having a ''hard'' time being away from the 43-year-old Snow Patrol musician, who lives in London, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via video on 'Ellen At Home' from her home in Los Angeles, she said: ''I have not seen him for so long.

''We spend a lot of time on Facebook but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard.''

The Monica Gellar actress also revealed that she has been binge-watching 'Friends' for the first time and so far her ''favourite'' episodes are the Thanksgiving ones.

She told host Ellen Degeneres: ''It's really good, turns out.

''The Thanksgiving episodes are my favourite.

''I've only seen the first season so far, but the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback [is my favourite].''

And the 55-year-old star also revealed that playing ''overweight Monica'' was one of the best things about the role as she felt ''so free''.

She added: ''I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free.

''I could dance ... like you [Ellen] and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. Those are really good episodes.''

Meanwhile, the 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to join them at the filming of their reunion special in exchange for donations to charity.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) announced on social media that a lucky winner would be able to join herself and Courteney, David Schwimmer (Ross Gellar), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) when they sit down to film their special for HBO Max.

In her post, she shared: ''We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time ... We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. TStudio Tour. We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter ... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. Can't wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over ... (sic)''

Meanwhile, the health crisis has delayed filming of the reunion special, which will see the sitcom's stars reunite on the programme's soundstage for an unscripted reunion.

It's now been pushed back to May at the earliest, with it now likely to be even further ahead.