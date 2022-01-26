'Friends' star Courteney Cox has created a line of cleaning products inspired by cosmetics because she got "so used to her house smelling of Clorox."
Courteney Cox has created a line of cleaning products inspired by cosmetics.
The 57-year-old actress - who is known for playing neat freak Monica Geller in sitcom 'Friends' - launched brand Homecourt this week, which features products usually made for domestic use but produced with skin care ingredients and fine fragrances.
She said: "We decided to make a beauty line for the home. I’m obsessed with design and my home, and I wanted the home to smell like something that I’d want to wear."
The 'Scream' star went on to quip that she was inspired to create the brand after spending so much time at home cleaning during lockdown and grew so used to the smell of traditional cleaning products.
Speaking to the WWD, she said: "During the pandemic, we were so used to the smell of Clorox, but then you’re like, ‘OK, we’re still at home,’ and I didn't want my house to smell like that anymore!"
Courtney collaborated with Nécessaire cofounder Nick Axelrod-Welk to create Homecourt, as well as perfumery Givaduan and Robertet who she says did a "really great job recreating her personal scent."
She said: "I use two oils and one perfume and I mix it together. We have an incredible perfumery, Givaudan and Robertet. They came up with exactly what we sent them as samples and it was great that we could accomplish that because how do you know that there are three different perfumes and oils that have so many other things inside of them? They did a great job recreating my personal scent."
Homecourt initially launches with hand wash, dish soap and surface cleaner and is set to debut a hand lotion in February, with a candle and room deodorant following in March 2022.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Ted (Seann William Scott) is done. Since his wife left him, he has decided that...
Watch the trailer for Bedtime Stories. Disneyâs new film stars Adam Sandler who plays Skeeter...
Those of you hoping to hear about a clever casino heist picture in the style...