Cory Monteith's mother has paid tribute to Naya Rivera.

Naya's body was found on Monday (13.07.20) - seven years to the day her 'Glee' co-star Cory died aged 31 by accidental overdose - after she went missing during a boating trip to Lake Piru, California with her four-year-old son Josey and Cory's mother Ann McGregor took to her Cory's Law Instagram page to remember Cory and Naya's friendship.

She wrote: ''For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair. There aren't enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera .

''Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favourite stories to share. You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We'll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity.

''We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans.''

Meanwhile, Cory and Naya's 'Glee' co-star Kevin McHale previously revealed he believes Cory helped find Naya ,33, on the anniversary of his death.

Responding to a video a fan had posted of Naya and Cory greeting fans after a live 'Glee' show, he wrote on Twitter: ''I'm not religious by any means, but you'd be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn't help find our girl today. These two, in many ways, were the male and female versions of one another. So nice, cared deeply, were stupidly talented, the most fun, and really really good people.''