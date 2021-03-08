Corey Taylor is to head out on a socially distanced solo tour.

The Slipknot star is making plans for a string of gigs in April and May in the United States that will feature special pods for audience members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "It will be a short tour – probably about three weeks. Some of the places we’ll be doing two nights in one city. It’ll be completely social-distanced, which means there’ll be pods with space around it, and the only people allowed in the pod are the people who came with that group. There will be temperature checks at the door, and you have to have proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the show, or you won’t be let in at all ... The bulk of [the dates are] in the Midwest and then kind of working our way back to Vegas. It’ll be April-May. And we’re actually hammering the details out right now."

And Corey wants to put on the shows to help "get the cobs going" for the music industry after the coronavirus pandemic halted any and all live music and entertainment shows.

Speaking to 98 KUPD radio station, he added: "So, I’m looking at ways to kind of get the cobs going - not only for myself but for people I care about. My crew needs work; my wife [Alicia Taylor, a dancer], her dancers, they wanna get back out there. So this is the test to see if we can start to kind of inch back towards reality with these in place - at least until the vaccine has had a chance to kind of do its thing."