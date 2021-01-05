Corey Taylor says giving up sugar is harder than quitting drugs and alcohol.

The Slipknot star has revealed his New Year's resolution for 2021 is to give up sugar and he's admitted it's much more difficult for him to stop himself reaching out for sugary treats than it was to stop drinking and getting high.

He said: "That's my resolution — to try and get back to zero.

"I'll tell you what: it's been the one thing that's been the hardest for me to really let go of. I've quit smoking, I've quit drinking, I've quit drugs; I've quit all that stuff. But this is the one that's kind of hanging around."

The 47-year-old rocker - who has three kids - quipped that he is a "professional fat-ass" and recalled how he once got through a whole cup filled with peanut butter and half a bag of M&Ms.

He added to Kerrang!: "Maybe it's because I'm surrounded by it because I have kids — it makes it a little tougher. Plus my sweet tooth is also just so ridiculous: I once filled a red Solo cup with peanut butter and a half bag of M&Ms and ate it like it was a bowl of cereal … this is the kind of person you're dealing with. [Laughs] I'm not amateur — I'm a professional fat-ass!"

The 'Before I Forget' hitmaker and his wife Alice, 34, started eating a plant-based diet last August, and they were set to open their own plant-based taco truck company, but the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled their plans.

Corey said last year: "It was basically a [plant-based] taco food truck.

"We can't say vegan. 'Cause there will be some dairy in there, some stuff in there. But the main focus was flavour, not just content. 'Cause when people talk about vegan, they can become very pretentious … This was a way for us to combine [our love of food] with a healthier [lifestyle]."