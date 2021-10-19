Corey Taylor, Billy Idol and more are joining a supergroup to play Sex Pistols and Lou Reed albums live for charity.

Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison - who is part of Idol's live band - have officially announced the third instalment of their Above Ground gigs.

On December 20, the duo are putting on a benefit gig at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles as an all-star band perform 'Never Mind The B*******, Here's The Sex Pistols' and 'Transformer' in full.

The line-up will also feature Slipknot frontman Corey, Idol himself, Jane's Addiction star Perry Farrell, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and more musicians.

Money raised will be donate to non-profit organisation MusiCares, and the concert organisers are focused on raising mental health awareness.

MusiCares executive director Laura Segura revealed proceeds from the show "will help music professionals who need various kinds of support, from physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, and more".

Meanwhile, both Navarro and Morrison have explained the reasons behind choosing the two albums to be honoured on the night.

They described 'Never Mind The B*******' as "the one that changed everything", as the pair admitted "something shifted forever inside us" when they first heard Sex Pistols' iconic 1977 album.

And the pair hailed Lou Reed's 1972 solo LP 'Transformer' as a "groundbreaking album that tore some barriers down".

They noted the way the record was able to influence "the realisation and education of gender and fluidity, and all the imagery that went along with that in the ’70s".

In the past, Navarro and Morrison have put benefit gigs in 2018 and 2019 which featured full performances of records by the likes of the Velvet Underground, the Stooges, David Bowie and more.

Tickets will be available on a pre-sale on Wednesday (20.10.21).