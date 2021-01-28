Corey Hawkins is to star in 'Last Voyage Of The Demeter'.

The 32-year-old actor is attached to star in the new movie which is being directed by Andre Ovredal.

The story is based on a single chapter of Bram Stoker's classic horror novel 'Dracula', 'The Captain's Log'. It tells the story of the Russian boat, Demeter, which was charted to carry private cargo from Carpathia to London.

The movie will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they tried to survive the ocean voyage as they are stalked each night by a terrifying presence onboard the ship.

When it eventually arrived at Whitby Harbour, it was derelict and there was no trace of the crew.

'Bullet Train' writer Zak Olkewicz has penned the screenplay while Mike Medavoy, Brad Fischer and Arnold Messer are producing the film.

The film has been in development since 2002 and filmmakers David Slade and Neil Marshall have previously been set to helm the project.

Corey previously starred in Michael Bay's action flick '6 Underground' and was excited to work with the director who is known for high-octane films.

He said: "It's exciting to see a director who's been doing this for so many years, who's known for such a very unique style, be able to like find the joy in it again, and to see that in him you know it's exciting. And, as crazy as it was, it's exciting to see."

Corey's future projects include starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights' and Joel Cohen's 'Macbeth'.