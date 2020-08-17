Constantine Maroulis' phone ''started blowing up'' after it emerged he'd dated multiple cast members of 'The Real Housewives of New York'.

The 44-year-old star's dating past came to light during a recent episode of the reality TV series, and he's now admitted to receiving a ''million calls'' after the bombshell.

Constantine - who dated the likes of Luann de Lesseps, Ramona and Tinsley Mortimer - told 'Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef': ''Of course my phone started blowing up. I'm like, 'What the f***?' And I was like, what?

''And yeah. So I didn't really know what was happening and sure enough ... I guess I got a million calls about it. A couple of people sent me the video and I was like, 'Oh yeah. Okay. Yeah, they're definitely talking about me!'''

Constantine opened up about his relationship with Tinsley and suggested that it was a genuine romance.

The former 'American Idol' star said: ''Tinsley and I, like, legitimately went out many years ago during the height of 'Rock of Ages'. I know a lot of people think it was, like, b****** for her TV show but we genuinely really care for each other and liked each other.

''I just think there was a lot going on for both of us. And I got to know her mom, got to know her sister very well - Dabney - and you know, I love her mom and they've supported me over the years on so many projects.''

The Broadway star also explained that he and Luann ''enjoyed each other's company''.

He said: ''We enjoyed each other's company, you know, we would, if we were lucky to hang out here and there we would always have a good time together.''