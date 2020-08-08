Common has paid a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Tiffany Haddish, hailing her a ''beautiful person''.
Common has hailed his girlfriend Tiffany Haddish ''a queen''.
The 40-year-old actress declared her love for the 48-year-old musician, claiming it to be the ''best relationship'' she has ever had, and now the rapper has admitted he is ''grateful'' to have such a ''wonderful woman'' in his life.
Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he gushed: ''She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man.
''You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy.''
The 'Selma' actor's sweet tribute to the 'Girls Trip' star comes after Tiffany declared earlier this week: ''I am in a relationship.''
And when asked if it was the musician - whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr - she replied: ''Yeah, we're twins now.''
The couple met on the set of 2019 drama 'The Kitchen' and had been spotted together at Black Lives Matter protests in June.
However, their romance didn't blossom until the start of the coronavirus pandemic when they started working on a charity project with Bumble.
Things soon started to heat up, as she exclaimed: ''Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f******.''
Tiffany went on to praise her new beau for helping to make her feel confident in herself knowing that somebody truly cares for her.
She gushed: ''This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in. Knock on wood! I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship.
''I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. I'm just way happier and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.''
And Common has given his approval of her new look after she took the plunge and decided to shave her head.
She said: ''I've been talking about cutting my hair for years ... he said it was beautiful. He's like, 'Wow, you did it man. You've got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.' And I'm like, 'Ahh, put your head on my head.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
With a script by Brad Ingelsby (Out of the Furnace), this thriller has more substance...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...