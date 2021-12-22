Colin Firth and Toby Jones are among the stars to join the cast of the Sam Mendes film 'Empire of Light'.
Colin Firth has joined the cast of 'Empire of Light'.
The 61-year-old actor has boarded the Sam Mendes flick alongside Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie.
Olivia Colman and Michael Ward had already signed up to star in the movie which Sam is directing for Searchlight Pictures.
The '1917' filmmaker has also written the film – which marks the first time he has penned a screenplay without a co-writer – and the movie is set around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England during the 1980s.
Sam will be producing 'Empire of Light' with Pippa Harris through his Neal Street Productions and will be reunited with cinematographer Roger Deakins on the project – which is slated for release at the end of 2022.
The 'Skyfall' director said in a statement: "I have long been an admirer of Searchlight and the dynamic way they have produced and released some of my favourite theatrical releases of recent years. This project is very close to my heart, and I couldn’t be more delighted that it has found its ideal home."
The movie will be overseen by Searchlight's presidents of production, film and television, Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum as well as the head of development and production at Searchlight Pictures UK, Katie Goodson-Thomas.
The pair said: "Sam has written an exquisite cinematic drama that captured our hearts from page one. He is a masterful filmmaker, and we look forward to working with him, Pippa, and Roger and to reunite with the great Olivia on this truly special film."
