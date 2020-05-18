Colin Farrell ''can't wait'' to return to filming on 'The Batman'.

The 43-year-old actor will play the role of The Penguin in the upcoming superhero flick, and whilst production has been paused due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Colin says he's looking forward to being back on set.

He told GMA News: ''I had only started it and I can't wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it.

''I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can't wait to get back.

''I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of my journey so I can't wait to get back and really get into it.''

Colin added that it was ''exciting'' to play the iconic villain having been a fan of Batman since watching Adam West play the Caped Crusader in the 1960s television series.

The 'Artemis Fowl' star said: ''It's all exciting. To be a part of that universe and there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things.

''I watched the Adam West TV show growing up. So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens I saw (Tim) Burton's version and I loved it.

''And then obviously I was a huge fan of what Christopher Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance. So just to be part of, that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool.''