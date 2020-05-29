Cole Sprouse has been quarantining with his 'Riverdale' co-star KJ Apa following his split from Lili Reinhart.

The 27-year-old actor and the Lili went their separate ways before isolation started, and his brother Dylan Sprouse revealed he has been staying at KJ's house in Los Angeles, where the pair have been chowing down on cheese and working out together.

Speaking about how Cole is following the breakup, Dylan said: ''I mean, he's living. Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ's place in Los Angeles.

''So, they're isolating together, which is very cute.

''I've heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they're just lifting weights and eating cheese ... I think that's what they do.''

Dylan also admitted Cole - who first started dating Lili in 2017 - has been ''getting healthy'' during lockdown following the split.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[Cole's] good. He's getting healthy, he's relaxing, and I talk to him every day.

''We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life.''

Dylan's comments come after Cole admitted he had been trying to relax during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''This is one of those rare, rare times where, if you're privileged and lucky enough to feel safe and be safe, to actually be able to relax, like truly relax. Take a step away from having to commodify almost everything you're doing on a day-to-day basis and find time to work on your mental health and find time to work on your physical health.

''I've tried to take as much time as possible to do nothing. Like truly nothing. Enjoy myself and sit and relax and grow out my moustache until it catches all of the soup that I'm cooking.''