Cole Sprouse has ''tried to take as much time as possible to do nothing'' amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Riverdale' star has been focusing on his physical and mental wellbeing during the lockdown period.

Speaking on the Variety Live podcast, he said: ''This is one of those rare, rare times where, if you're privileged and lucky enough to feel safe and be safe, to actually be able to relax, like truly relax. Take a step away from having to commodify almost everything you're doing on a day-to-day basis and find time to work on your mental health and find time to work on your physical health.

''I've tried to take as much time as possible to do nothing. Like truly nothing. Enjoy myself and sit and relax and grow out my moustache until it catches all of the soup that I'm cooking.''

Meanwhile, Cole and his girlfriend Lili Reinhart have reportedly split, though they remain ''good friends''.

A source said recently: ''Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.''

Last year, an insider insisted the pair were ''in a great place'', despite several reports that they had split up, which they denied.

They said: ''Cole and Lili are in a great place right now. The two of them are very happy together. They're getting along so well both on and off the set. They're often openly affectionate and loving with one another.''

Cole previously insisted he doesn't worry about the constant speculation surrounding his relationship.

The 27-year-old actor said: ''I don't care. That's the nature of our industry. I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good.''