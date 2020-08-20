Cole Sprouse feels ''lucky'' to have dated Lili Reinhart.

The 'Riverdale' stars split earlier this year but Cole insists he will always support her, as he plugged her new movie, 'Chemical Hearts'.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter ... Also her movie comes out soon! I'm sure she's just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys (sic)''

Meanwhile, Lili previously admitted she has had the ''most emotional few months'' of her life as she has been ''going through withdrawal from love''.

She explained: ''The last couple of months have probably been the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist told me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love.'

'''You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.' In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.''

And Cole had previously insisted he doesn't worry about the constant speculation surrounding his relationship.

The 28-year-old actor said: ''I don't care. That's the nature of our industry. I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as you can keep it light and fun, it's all good.''