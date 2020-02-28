Chris Martin is a bullied elementary school kid in the video for Coldplay's new song 'Champion of the World'; an uplifting tune for anyone who has ever felt different or not good enough. Coldplay got to number one in the UK for the eighth consecutive time with 2019's double album 'Everyday Life'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
