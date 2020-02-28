Artist:
Song title: Champion Of The World
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Chris Martin is a bullied elementary school kid in the video for Coldplay's new song 'Champion of the World'; an uplifting tune for anyone who has ever felt different or not good enough. Coldplay got to number one in the UK for the eighth consecutive time with 2019's double album 'Everyday Life'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Coldplay - Trouble In Town Video

Coldplay - Champion Of The World...

Coldplay - Daddy Video

Coldplay - All I Can Think...

Coldplay - Hypnotised [Lyric] Video

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay - Something...

Coldplay - Fix You (Live on...

Coldplay - American Express UNSTAGED Trailer

Coldplay - Every Teardrop Is a...

Coldplay - Christmas Lights